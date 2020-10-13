Gambia: Gassama's Goal End Kelantan Winless Run in Malaysian League

13 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker, Alfusainey Gassama scored a wonderful header during his side (Kelantan United) 2-1 home win over Selengor II in their week-eleven fixtures of the Malaysian Second Division League played at Stadium Sultan Mohammad IV on Saturday.

The 25-year-old scored his side winning goal with a wonderful header in the 58 minute, after teammate Shahrul Hakim opened the score line for Kalantan United in the 28th minute.

Daniel Asri gave Selengor II the lead in the 14th minute but could not push further in the game to earn a point.

The former Hawks player has now registered his sixth league goal in 11 matches.

The victory ensured Kelantan secured their first win in five games after losing four consecutive matches to Universiti Kebangsaan, Sarawak United, Terengganu and Penang respectively.

Kelantan United sits eight position in the Malaysian Second Division with 12 points, one point behind Selangor II, who occupied seventh position with 13 points after 11 matches.

WCR 1st and 2nd division clubs eye to compete in pre-season tourney

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.