Gambia: One Sight Donates Sanitary Materials to Visually Impaired Children

One Sight organization, a non-profitable charity that seeks to empower the lives of visually impaired in the country on Friday donated face marks and sanitary materials to visual impaired children through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education. This comes as the world celebrates World Sight Day under the theme 'hope inside'.

Established in 2013, the not-for-profit sole aim is to make vision care accessible to needy Gambians.

At the handing over ceremony, Vincent Mendy, country manager of One Sight charity, said they thought it wise to reach out to the visually impaired children in the country since they are the most vulnerable ones in eye deficiency.

Considering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Mendy said, it is important to provide sanitary materials to children to keep them healthy amid covid-19 pandemic as school is set to reopen.

He explained further that the charity would soon embark on a project to provide free glasses and other gadgets in a bid to support people with eye problem.

Adama Jimba Jobe, deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education lauded the local charity for the move, saying the move is a wakeup call for Gambians to know that there are children in 'our midst who needs support'.

"Being disable doesn't mean that you are not human, or cannot contribute to the socio-economic development of this country. Therefore, these are a group of people that you and I should always remember," he said.