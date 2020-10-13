Gambian in Queen's Birthday Honours List

13 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Gambian national, Pa Assan Badjan, based in the United Kingdom has been recognised for his contribution to England's National Health Service NHS. He receives the British Empire Medal BEM approved by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Pa Assan serves in the portering wing at the A&E - Accident and Emergency Department of the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

He leads a team making sure that the numerous patients are at the right place and at the right time for their treatment in the most professional manner.

Hon. Pa Assan Badjan BEM who is a member of the SERCO team of Barts Health championing the values of the country's National Health Service (NHS), is described by colleagues as enthusiastic about his work. He has been praised for his support for others during the covid-19 pandemic and the care and compassion he shows to patients.

On receiving the prestigious British Empire Medal awarded to individuals who have made a significant difference to their local community through 'hands-on' services, Hon. Pa Assan said, "being recognised for such a privilege as the BEM, especially approved by the Queen, is a true honour and makes me and my family very proud."

He seized the opportunity to call all and sundry to collectively support frontliners' fight and stop the deadly coronavirus for the common good of all countries across the world.

Hon. Pa Assan Badjan BEM who is a social commentator within the Gambian community in the UK is a humanitarian in his own right for the needy and also served as a journalist for many years outside his work which dates back to 1993, most of which is voluntary.

The British Empire Medal is awarded for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.