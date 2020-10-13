Gambia: WCR 1st and 2nd Division Clubs Eye to Compete in Pre-Season Tourney

13 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

First and Second Division football clubs residing in West Coast Region are eyeing to compete in a pre-season tournament set for later this month at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium, as the 2020-2021 league season edges closer.

The tournament is expected to bring together league clubs such as Brikama United, Fortune, Gunjur United, Jambanjelly United, Bombada and Third Division teams.

The teams will use the championship to prepare themselves for the upcoming Division One, Two and Three league campaigns.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and Regional Football Associations (RFAs) declared their leagues null and void following the extension of state of public emergency by president Adama Barrow in May in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

