Namibia: Witnesses Continue Testimony Against Americans

Another State witness yesterday testified about the alleged firearm that the two American citizens, accused of the assassin-like murder of Andre Heckmair in Windhoek in 2011, enquired about buying.

After being warned by Windhoek High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg, who is presiding over the matter, that his testimony might incriminate him on charges relating to the Arms and Ammunition Act, Stephans Tieties told the court that one of the previous State witnesses, Ashley Hendricks, enquired from him about a 9mm pistol on Sunday 2 January 2011.

Hendricks already testified he sold the 7.65 that was allegedly used to kill Heckmair to a certain Simon, who in turn sold it to the Americans.

According to Tieties, he told Hendricks that he will "look around" because, at that stage, he was unemployed.

He said Hendricks had promised him something if he could find a firearm.

He further said he then went to Katutura where he met someone he only identified as "Khumalo", who took him to some guy.

The alleged arms dealer reportedly offered to sell a 7.65mm pistol for N$700.

He went on to say that Khumalo then brought the gun to him and they arranged that he would "sort Khumalo out once Hendricks sorted him out".

He then dropped Khumalo off and went home and called Hendricks to inform him he got hold of a firearm.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The witness further told the court that later that evening, one "Gaylo" came to collect the firearm from him.

The two Americans, Marcus Thomas (34) and his co-accused Kevin Townsend (34), are on trial for the murder of Heckmair, who died as a result of a single gunshot in the head on 7 January 2011 at Gusinde Street in Windhoek and robbing him of his cellphone and wallet containing at least 100 Swiss francs.

It is further alleged that they unlawfully imported two 9mm pistol barrels without a permit or alternatively possessed the 9mm barrels without a license and the alleged possession of a 7.65mm pistol without a license and unlawful possession of ammunition.

They are further charged with intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice for allegedly removing a notebook from police custody after the police seized it as an exhibit and/or burned, destroyed or otherwise disposed of some of the pages in the book.

They are facing one count of murder, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of contravening the Ammunitions Act and one count of defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The matter is continuing, with deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef representing the State, while Thomas is represented by Braam Cupido on instructions of legal aid and Townsend by Mbanga Siyomunji on private instruction.

Both Thomas and Townsend remain in custody.