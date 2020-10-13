Malawi University of Science Give 'Third Term' Contracts to Staff

The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has come under fire for giving 'third term' contracts to two of its senior staff members which is contrary to conditions of service.

Nyasa Times can reveal that Director of Finance Macdonald Hudge and University Librarian Martin Thawani were recently offered new third term contracts which is against the provisions of conditions of service at the University.

Insiders said laws regarding contracts at MUST stipulate that an officer can have his or her contract renewed once after the first contract, meaning they cannot serve for 'a third term' of contract.

Sources said Hudge and Thawani already served a maximum of two terms consisting of three year contracts and were not eligible for the third three year contract.

"But against this clear rule, management here decided to award these two senior people with illegal third term contracts. If there is a law, it must apply to everyone not just a selected individuals," said our impeccable source at MUST.

"Our moto here is 'where excellence reigns' and where is the excellence if we are not adhering to our own conditions of service. People should be given a chance to be competing for these positions, not just give each other positions in the boardroom."

"There is a reason why they did not want to award people third term contracts and surely we must not abuse this. You cannot hold on to a position up to more than 10 years doing the same thing. How will other people progress?" questioned one employee who did not want to be named.

MUST Communications Manager James Mphande could not immediately comment.