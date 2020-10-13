Malawi University of Science Give 'Third Term' Contracts to Staff

13 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By James Nthondo

The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has come under fire for giving 'third term' contracts to two of its senior staff members which is contrary to conditions of service.

Nyasa Times can reveal that Director of Finance Macdonald Hudge and University Librarian Martin Thawani were recently offered new third term contracts which is against the provisions of conditions of service at the University.

Insiders said laws regarding contracts at MUST stipulate that an officer can have his or her contract renewed once after the first contract, meaning they cannot serve for 'a third term' of contract.

Sources said Hudge and Thawani already served a maximum of two terms consisting of three year contracts and were not eligible for the third three year contract.

"But against this clear rule, management here decided to award these two senior people with illegal third term contracts. If there is a law, it must apply to everyone not just a selected individuals," said our impeccable source at MUST.

"Our moto here is 'where excellence reigns' and where is the excellence if we are not adhering to our own conditions of service. People should be given a chance to be competing for these positions, not just give each other positions in the boardroom."

"There is a reason why they did not want to award people third term contracts and surely we must not abuse this. You cannot hold on to a position up to more than 10 years doing the same thing. How will other people progress?" questioned one employee who did not want to be named.

MUST Communications Manager James Mphande could not immediately comment.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.