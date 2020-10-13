Zimbabwe: Postal, Courier Services Sector Buckles Under Strain of Covi-19

13 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Bulawayo Bureau

THE Covid-19 pandemic has severely strained the postal and courier services sector resulting in massive drop in business volumes across all services.

Dr Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, said this last Friday as he delivered his speech to commemorate the World Post Day and commissioning of the Gokwe Community Information Centre in the Midlands province.

The day is celebrated annually to create awareness on the role of the postal sector in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development.

The minister said Covid-19 has induced a strain on the economy as it has disrupted the business operating environment due to a variety of societal restrictions put in place as part of the measures imposed to reduce the spread and risk of exposure to the deadly virus. Over 25 million people have been infected by the pandemic globally and Zimbabwe has not been spared. Lockdown restrictions have minimised physical contact leading to an accelerated use of digital platforms to adapt in order to stay safe.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the postal and courier sector as evinced by the massive drop in volumes across all service categories," said Dr Muswere.

"International courier volumes, which are key in generating income, declined significantly. There were also challenges in the delivery of items owing to the lockdown measures in different destinations."

According to the Universal Postal Union, cross-border exchanges worldwide have dropped by 21 percent for all international mail classes.

Despite the setback, the minister said the sector has remained resilient, being able to offer their usual services albeit observing the social distancing measures.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Larry Mavima, said his province was already benefiting from the community information centres (CICs) that Government has established in some districts as well as ICT learning equipment donated to local schools. "Our people will no longer walk long distances to get ICT services. We promise that the services of this Community Information Centre will be utilized to the maximum. This year alone we have a number of schools that benefited laptops under the eLearning project from Potraz. This is indeed a gesture that we will forever cherish," he said.

In his message for the day, the director general of the Universal Postal Union, Mr Bishar A. Hussein, said the World Post Day was a fitting occasion to pay tribute to member countries, postal operators, postal workers and everyone else involved in delivering the mail.

"We have overcome wars, natural disasters and pestilence. We have always delivered. The year 2020, however, was the year that the postal industry showed the world its resilience, its determination, and the invaluable role it plays in every society. We showed we are more than mail," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.