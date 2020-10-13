Malawi/Zimbabwe: Mudimu Sees Positives in Malawi Draw

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender, Alec Mudimu, believes coach Zdravko Logarusic has a good core of players, to build on, going forward.

The player, who plies his trade at Sherriff Tiraspol in Moldova, was one of the five regulars who took part in a dull international friendly goalless draw against Malawi in Blantyre on Sunday.

Loga was forced to reinforce his squad with some Zambia-based players and those who play on the domestic scene after failing to secure his preferred Europe-based stars.

Commenting on his Twitter account, Mudimu said the drab draw was something he was disappointed with but there were some key lessons to be picked.

"Not the result we wanted. Of course, we wanted to win the game but, given the circumstances (surrounding the general preparations), I'm happy with the team's performance and it's a good stepping stone going forward," he said.

"Plenty of positives to take from the game as well. Good clean sheet away from home also."

Mudimu, considered by some as a future Warriors skipper, was replaced with a quarter-of-an-hour to play with defender Jimmy Dzingai coming in to take his place.

Ian Nekati, who replaced talisman Khama Billiat, two minutes from time, said although the match was tough, given the team barely trained together, there were a lot of things which Loga could have picked.