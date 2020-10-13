Malawi/Zimbabwe: Mudimu Sees Positives in Malawi Draw

13 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender, Alec Mudimu, believes coach Zdravko Logarusic has a good core of players, to build on, going forward.

The player, who plies his trade at Sherriff Tiraspol in Moldova, was one of the five regulars who took part in a dull international friendly goalless draw against Malawi in Blantyre on Sunday.

Loga was forced to reinforce his squad with some Zambia-based players and those who play on the domestic scene after failing to secure his preferred Europe-based stars.

Commenting on his Twitter account, Mudimu said the drab draw was something he was disappointed with but there were some key lessons to be picked.

"Not the result we wanted. Of course, we wanted to win the game but, given the circumstances (surrounding the general preparations), I'm happy with the team's performance and it's a good stepping stone going forward," he said.

"Plenty of positives to take from the game as well. Good clean sheet away from home also."

Mudimu, considered by some as a future Warriors skipper, was replaced with a quarter-of-an-hour to play with defender Jimmy Dzingai coming in to take his place.

Ian Nekati, who replaced talisman Khama Billiat, two minutes from time, said although the match was tough, given the team barely trained together, there were a lot of things which Loga could have picked.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.