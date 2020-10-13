Zimbabwe: Highway Spin-Offs Change Lives

ROAD rehabilitation projects here are having a positive impact on the lives of ordinary people across the province.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira singled out the ongoing Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway upgrade as confirmation that President Mnangagwa's administration was serious about Vision 2030.

Speaking at Maringire Business Centre in Chivi at the weekend after touring a 10km stretch along the highway that has since been opened to traffic after being upgraded by Exodus and Company, the minister showered praise on the Second Republic for overlooking sanctions in the ongoing road infrastructural upgrade drive.

Ongoing road Infrastructural projects across Masvingo were testament that Zimbabwe could achieve socio-economic development using locally available resources.

Minister Chadzamira said President Mnangagwa had proved to the world that Zimbabwe could deal with economic challenges caused by illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

"We are happy that there has been notable progress in the upgrading of the Harare-Beitbridge highway by the new dispensation using local resources and more so in the face of economic sanctions imposed on our country," said Minister Chadzamira.

"The area of road infrastructure is undergoing big changes with many roads across Masvingo being upgraded which will uplift the living standards of our people. We want to thank President Mnangagwa for the flagship road upgrade project (Harare-Beitbridge) highway which is being done in the face of sanctions and by 2023 the entire highway will be complete if the companies continue to work like they are doing."

He noted that the upgrade of the Harare-Beitbridge highway had opened vast economic opportunities for downstream businesses that supply raw materials for construction works.

"Besides other local firms that are recording brisk business via supply of raw materials such as quarry stones we even have other small businesses that are even supplying food to construction workers. There are many economic activities that were stimulated by the highway project here in Masvingo and we want to thank our President for that."

Scores of unemployed youths have been hired as contract workers by construction firms working on the road. Estimates indicate that the five companies working on the highway will complete upgrading of the whole road from Harare to the border town by 2023.

The five companies did an initial 20km of upgrading work each on their stretches with Minister Chadzamira disclosing that Exodus and Company would finish its stretch at the end of this month.

This means the stretch from Maringire to Ngundu business centre-covering 20km will be opened to traffic.

Ongoing upgrading of the highway has also transformed other businesses such as lodges and motels along the road that recording unprecedented brisk business.

The Harare-Beitbridge highway is a key artery for humans and overland cargo, with its ongoing upgrading billed to speed up movement and drive economic growth.