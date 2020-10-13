South Africa: MEC Bheki Ntuli Calls On IPID to Investigate Alleged Killing of a Taxi Operator By SAPS in Ulundi

press release

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli has appealed for calm and requested the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to investigate the alleged killing of a taxi operator at the hands of police officers in Ulundi.

Illegal protesters have barricaded all entry and exit points in Ulundi and businesses have temporarily shut down.

It is alleged that the taxi operator died at the hands of police yesterday. Following his death, members of the Mbilane community took to the streets in protest and blockaded the R66 in Ulundi, demanding justice for the deceased taxi operator.

Yesterday, police arrested five people aged between 36 and 45 who were part of the protest action. They appeared before the Mahlabathini Magistrates Court today.

After receiving a briefing from law enforcement officers in Ulundi, MEC Ntuli said: "As a democratic government, we respect people's constitutional rights to peaceful protests without resorting to violent acts of criminality. Where there are genuine grievances, we need to engage stakeholders in order to address any issues amicably. However, we will not tolerate anarchy in our province and blockading of roads which puts further strain on our ailing economy. Police must arrest anyone that breaks the law," said MEC Ntuli.

MEC Ntuli also called on everyone to exercise restraint and allow the law to take its cause. MEC Ntuli who is currently mediating the crisis has assured all stakeholders that the truth around the death of the taxi operator will be established and there will be accountability.

An increased number of police personnel has been deployed to the area to stabilise the situation. A Specialised Unit including Public Order Police is currently monitoring the situation.

MEC Ntuli has assured community members that the rule of law will take its course regarding this unfortunate incident.

"I view allegations very seriously because police officers should execute their duties within the ambits of the law. I have requested the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to investigate this matter. Men and women in blue took an oath to serve and protect. Importantly, police officers should not be inflicting pain or violating citizens in any way. We want justice to prevail, if any police officer is found to be liable in any way by IPID, they will face the full might of the law", said MEC Ntuli.