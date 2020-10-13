South Africa: Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Jackson Mthembu On Stakeholder Engagement Visit in Harry Gwala District Municipality

press release

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Minister in the Presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu yesterday, 12 October 2020 begun their three days visit in Harry Gwala District municipality. The two principals were joined by the MEC of CoGTA in KZN, Mr Sipho Hlomuka and other provincial and local government leadership.

The joint District Development Model (DDM) working session for the Harry Gwala District Municipality gave expression to section 154 of the constitution which calls for National and Provincial governments to support municipalities. The first engagement was with various stakeholders and role players that included civil society representatives, Amakhosi, business representatives, local government leadership. The meeting expanded on the DDM and its importance with regard to the development of communities. Minister Dlamini Zuma indicates that the DDM is based on a coordinated and coherent development strategy that seeks to institutionalise long-term planning, integrate service delivery and maximise the impact of public expenditure at district and local level. District and Metro spaces are strategic impact zones of alignment for all three spheres of government working in collaboration with social partners.

Minister Dlamini Zuma called for the re-imagining of Harry Gwala District Municipality and to see how best to develop the district and all communities. Some of the low hanging fruits include the fact that the district has arable land and a scenic topography that boasts the cleanest air.

The comparative advantages of the district comprise the people and the potential that lie in forestry, husbandry, as well as eco and adventure tourism. As the district is being reimagined, it is important to fully exploit these latent economic opportunities. To this effect, the government in collaboration with social partners through Public-Private Growth Initiatives (PPGI) should create an enabling environment that incentivises agro-processing and tourism.

Section 152 of the Constitution enjoins local government to inter-alia, ensure the provision of services to communities in a sustainable manner and promote social and economic development. Minister Dlamini Zuma remarked that, "this means that if the government was the universe, then the local government would be the centre.

A reimagined Harry Gwala District must champion local economic development by embracing gender-responsive budgeting that prioritises women and youth to unleash the economic potential of the district.

DDM working visit also included an assessment of the water infrastructure at Greater Summerfield Water Project. This project is part of the economic recovery and reconstruction plan in support of the district's vision to become a leading water service provider in KZN Province by 2030. At the centre of this plan is the role played by communities as the main intended beneficiaries from this and many other projects.

The R2.8 million, project (Greater Summerfield Water Supply Scheme Project) aims to ensure access and supply 39 007 people living in 7 813 households with safe and reliable potable water from the Umzimkhulu river water sources. The villages that will benefit includes, Madekeni, Mvolozi, KwaDayi and Thembeni, to cite but a few.

The project will contribute to development through community upliftment by creating job opportunities and build capacity through skills training.

Another part of yesterday's programme was Minister Mthembu's visit to the Rietvlei Hospital to engage and assess the district Covid-19 response plan. Rietvlei Hospital is the only District Hospital in Umzimkhulu and has a capacity of 205 beds servicing 22 municipal wards. The hospital renders services which includes HIV/AIDS, TB, cerebrovascular diseases and cervix cancer. The Covid-19 response plan saw 123 256 people screened, 2406 tested, 435 recoveries and 15 unfortunate deaths. Achievements of the hospital include a decrease in maternal deaths from 3 in 2019/20 to 1 in 2020/21, decrease in diarrhea case fatality from 5 in 2019/20 to 1 in 2020/21, cervical cancer screening and decrease in severe acute malnutrition case fatality from 6 in 2019 to 1 in 2020.

"Our fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and child abuse must prioritise the availability of dedicated places of safety for survivors of this deplorable pandemic", said Minister Mthembu.

The DDM working visit culminated in a localized version of DDM stakeholder engagement visit to Ubuhlebezwe Municipality. This municipality is sadly amongst the top ten (10) poorest municipalities, predominantly characterised by an indigent populace which has a bearing in its ability to generate revenue.

Ministers indicated that Harry Gwala District Municipality has to contribute to the skills revolution to mitigate inequality since education is the fastest socioeconomic status equaliser.