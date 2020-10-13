Nigeria: Two Die, Six Injured in Edo Auto Crash

13 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mudiaga Affe

The accident happened when a bus ran into a truck in the early hours of Tuesday

At least two persons have reportedly died, while six others sustained injuries in a road accident that happened around Ahor bypass in Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo State when a commercial 14-seater Toyota Hiace bus ran into a truck in the early hours of Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the accident happened around 7.30 a.m. following alleged over speeding by the Lagos-Enugu bound bus.

There were, however, conflicting reports as to the number of persons that died in the accident, as a source within the Federal Road Safety Corps claimed that four persons died, while five were injured.

An FRSC official, who declined to say his name because he was not authorised to speak, said four persons died in the accident.

He said that the truck was making a U-turn on the road when the driver of the bus crashed into the truck from behind.

The FRSC blamed the fatal crash on over-speeding by the bus driver.

He said, "If the driver was not on top speed, he could have avoided the fatal crash. Out of 14 passengers, four persons died, five others have been taken to hospital."

But Henry Benamaisia, Edo State FRSC sector commander, said only two persons died while six others sustained injuries.

Mr Benamaisia said, "Two persons lost their lives in the accident while six persons sustained varying degrees of injury. The cause of the accident was over speeding and loss of control. I advise motorists to reduce their speed; the roads are slippery when it rains."

The FRSC official advised motorists to drive at moderate speed during the rainy season to avoid unforeseen situations.

"If you are on high speed, you might not be able to bring the car to a halt instantly if you notice any obstruction very late, so, the best thing is to reduce the speed at all times," he said.

