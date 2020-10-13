Somalia: Military Court in Jubaland Sentences Alshabab Militant Death

13 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A military court in the Somali regional state of Jubaland has on Tuesday convicted a man over last years devastating terrorist hotel attack in Kismayo.

The military court judge Bashir Mohamud said Aliyow Kusow was sentenced to death after being convicted of taking part in the attack which left 26 people dead.

Aliyow Kusow, convicted of being taking part in the Asasey hotel in Kismayo.

AMISOM salutes police officers for peace and security role in Somalia

Somali PM and EU ambassador to Somalia discuss security cooperation

Somali FM and UN envoy Discuss Ways To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

In the July 14 terrorist attack, a suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Asasey hotel in the port of Kismayo, and gunmen then stormed the building.

Journalist Hodan Nalayeh, 43, and her husband Farid were among the dead.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.