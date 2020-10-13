Somalia: Military Court in Jubaland Sentences Alshabab Militant Death

A military court in the Somali regional state of Jubaland has on Tuesday convicted a man over last years devastating terrorist hotel attack in Kismayo.

The military court judge Bashir Mohamud said Aliyow Kusow was sentenced to death after being convicted of taking part in the attack which left 26 people dead.

Aliyow Kusow, convicted of being taking part in the Asasey hotel in Kismayo.

AMISOM salutes police officers for peace and security role in Somalia

Somali PM and EU ambassador to Somalia discuss security cooperation

Somali FM and UN envoy Discuss Ways To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

In the July 14 terrorist attack, a suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Asasey hotel in the port of Kismayo, and gunmen then stormed the building.

Journalist Hodan Nalayeh, 43, and her husband Farid were among the dead.