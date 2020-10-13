Somalia: Police in Puntland Destroy Bottles of Alcohol and Hashish

Police in Puntland on Tuesday seized and destroyed bottles of alcohol and hashish in Bosaso.

Bari regional police commissioner Hussein Ali Mohamud told journalists the assortment of drugs was netted following a tip-off from members of the public as they were trying to smuggle it to Bossaso and were hidden in a vehicle.

Speaking at the scene where the drugs were set on fire in the outskirts Bosaso town, Hussein said police were pursuing the people believed to be behind the import of the narcotics which are prohibited in Somalia.

He also thanked the Puntland forces for their efforts in preventing drug trafficking and called on the public to work with the security forces in Bari region.

The seizure of the narcotics follows a warning by authorities in Puntland this month against importation and use of the banned products.

On August 23rd a Regional Court in Nugal sentenced a woman to five years in prison and fined her $2,000 after she was found guilty of selling Alcohol.