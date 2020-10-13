Somalia: Police in Puntland Destroy Bottles of Alcohol and Hashish

13 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Police in Puntland on Tuesday seized and destroyed bottles of alcohol and hashish in Bosaso.

Bari regional police commissioner Hussein Ali Mohamud told journalists the assortment of drugs was netted following a tip-off from members of the public as they were trying to smuggle it to Bossaso and were hidden in a vehicle.

Speaking at the scene where the drugs were set on fire in the outskirts Bosaso town, Hussein said police were pursuing the people believed to be behind the import of the narcotics which are prohibited in Somalia.

AMISOM salutes police officers for peace and security role in Somalia

Somali PM and EU ambassador to Somalia discuss security cooperation

Somali FM and UN envoy Discuss Ways To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

He also thanked the Puntland forces for their efforts in preventing drug trafficking and called on the public to work with the security forces in Bari region.

The seizure of the narcotics follows a warning by authorities in Puntland this month against importation and use of the banned products.

On August 23rd a Regional Court in Nugal sentenced a woman to five years in prison and fined her $2,000 after she was found guilty of selling Alcohol.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.