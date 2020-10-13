Tanzania: TFF Forms 13-Member Winning Committee for Taifa Stars

13 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) President Wallace Karia has formed a Winning Committee for the National Team, Taifa Stars as Tanzania is set to face Tunisia in Afcon qualifying matches next month.

According to press statement issued by TFF early Tuesday (October 13, 2020), the committee is made up of 13 members.

The commiteer will be under chairmanship of Ghalib Said Mohamed (Chairman), Salim Abdallah (Vice Chairman) and Hersi Said (Secretary).

Others are Haji Manara, Jerry Muro, Beatrice Singano and Feisal Abri, Abdallah Kleb, Anitha Rwehumbiza and Christine Mnyenye.

The committee is also consists of Farid Mahdi, Patrick Kahemele, Farough Haghozah, Mohamed Nassor, Philimon Ntahilaja and Nandi Mwiyombella.

Karia formed a this team, two days after Taifa Stars lost 1-0 to visitors Burundi in international friendly match.

