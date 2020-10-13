Tanzania: Market Ends Week On Green Backed By Dsei, Tsi Upward Movement.

Weekly outlook

In the coming week, the market stance relics steadier, Investors partaking is likely to improve particularly Local investors, this indicate that the market will remain stronger and sound.

Top active counters such as CRDB, DSE, TPCC, TBL, VODA and NICOL to continue to overshadow the next week's transactions.

During the week, the market closed green on Friday after DSEI and TSI closed up by 0.76 per cent and 0.29 per cent respectively, thanks to CRDB, NICOL and TPCC share price increase, while market turnover increased to 1.98bn/- from 1.95bn/-.

The total market size increased by 114.21bn/-, while domestic market capitalization slightly increased by 26.24bn/-.

In midweek we expect Treasury bill auction to be held by the central bank. We may see undersubscription of the Treasury bill, as the yields decline shied out investors who are looking to invest in short-term.

The yields in short-term government instruments are expected to increase, with undersubscription expectation if yields will continue to decline further.

Furthermore, the Government securities yield curve will continue to remain normal, with expectations in the yields on treasuries will improve after reaching a resistance level especially.

In the interbank money market, notwithstanding the increase in the Weighted average rate (WAR) during the previous week, we still reiterate foresee that WAR will continue to increase and to be within a range of 3.50 per cent to 4.20 per cent with slight volatility in the high and low rate.

The Bourse

Total Market Capitalization increased by 0.76 per cent to 15.17tri/-from 15.06tri/-in the previous week, while Domestic Market Capitalization increased by 0.29 per cent to 9.05tri/- from 9.02tri/-in the previous week.

During the week DSEI increased by 0.76 per cent closed the week at 1,828.10 points from 1,814.35 points in the previous week, while TSI increased by 0.29 per cent to close the week at 3,446.27 points from 3,436.28 points in the previous week, and Business and Financial index increased by 1.55 per cent to close the week at 2,212.67 points from 2,179.00 points. Industrial & Allied index and commercial services index remained flat at 4,814.19 points and 2,141.86 points, respectively.

Companies whose share price decreased are as follows; JHL share price decreased by 7.77 per cent to 5,700/- from 6,180/-, NMG share price decreased by 5.41 per cent to 350/- from 370/-, and TCCL share price decreased by 10 per cent to 540/- from 600/-. On the other hand, EABL share price increased by 4.71 per cent to 3,560/- from 3,400/-, CRDB share price increased by 6.67 per cent to 160/- from 150/-, NICOL share price increased by 3.03 per cent to 170/- from 165/-, and TPCC share price increased by 0.82 per cent to 2,460/- from 2,440/-.

During the week, the market recorded an increase in volume to 3,424,898 shares with 214 deals from 1,812,102 shares with 213 deals in the previous week.

Total turnover increased by 1.06 per cent to 1.98bn/-from 1.95bn/-in the previous week. During the week, TBL dominated the market after trading shares worth 840.64m/-being 42.52 per cent of the total weekly turnover, followed by CRDB which traded shares worth 381.64m/-.

VODA traded shares worth 308.76m/-, DSE traded shares worth 260.48m/-, CRDB traded share worth 63.06m/-, NMB traded shares worth 217.91m/-, TPCC traded shares worth 195.41m/-, DSE traded shares worth 13.14m/-, TCCL traded shares worth 11.68m/-, NICOL traded share worth 4.22m/-, TCC traded shares worth 1.62m/-, TICL traded shares worth 1.05m/-, and SWIS traded shares worth 0.518m/-.

Interbank market

During the week, the weighted average rate (WAR) for interbank market increased and closed at 4.00 per cent from 3.98 per cent in the previous week. Total volume traded increased by 12.93 per cent to 62.00bn/-compared to 54.90bn/-in previous week.

The highest rate in the interbank market was 5.00 per cent while the lowest was 3.50 per cent same as the previous week. Rates are expected to increase as we have witnessed an upwards trend.

Debt Market

As of the close of the week the outstanding Government bond listed on exchange was 12.24tri/-. On the secondary market, the Government bond segment transacted 34.87bn/-with the face value of 33.10bn/- from last week's transaction value and the face value of 37.16bn/-and 34.52 billion, respectively. The corporate bond segment remained dry during the week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the week, the government sought to raise 76.38bn/-through a 5-year treasury bond. The bond was able to attract 72 bids worth 175.73bn/-. The government fetched 89.61bn/- from 32 successful bids out of 72 total bids received, and the bond was oversubscribed by 130.07 per cent.

Weighted Average Yield (WAY) declined to 9.09 per cent. The minimum successful price was 100 with the weighted average price for successfully bids being 100.47.

Interbank Foreign Exchange Market

During the week, total volume traded was USD 13.35 million at an average rate of TZS/USD 2,309.07 being a decrease from USD 14.25 million at an average rate of TZS/USD 2,309.05.

Tanzania securities Analyst:

ombeni@tanzaniasecurities.co.tz

mariam@tanzaniasecurities.co.tz