With the presidential and member of parliament election only a few days away and given the ruling party is destined to win with majority vote unquestionably grounded on what was achieved during fifth phase government that walk through its manifesto, all the questions and opinions I receive about how such majority landslide victory will likely influence the credit markets, businesses and investment prospects, I thought it would be helpful to spend some time on this subject matter.

Notwithstanding of my personal opinions and viewpoint, this is intended to be a completely objective and nonpartisan editorial.

Although farsighted investors must fall back on basic investing ground rules or looking for a bank's loan or resolution to invest into a new business venture, the outcome of the general presidential and parliamentarian election on investment, credit market and businesses decision undertaken can't be overlooked.

Voting result cannot be discounted since investors in modern investment and financial markets world have a significant amount of diverse facts: business earnings reports, macroeconomic indicators, analysis of political statements, promises and news, comprising election outcomes itself. This fact is used by investors to change their forecasts of future economic growth of their future investment plans. As a consequence, expectations of investors change and this influences stock market prices.

Even though it is acknowledged that prices of assets react to new information, a number of questions still arise concerning the connection of facts quality and returns on assets that investors are willing to venture especially before and after election result is out. Every single five years, the Tanzania presidential and parliamentarian election can have a major influence on policy, laws and foreign affairs.

But how do presidential and parliamentarian elections affect the businesses, credit market and investment predictions but importantly how does ultimate outcome that affect households given every five years, there is a coming together between politics and investments and in addition, to a continuous debate about the correlation of politics and business performance.

To place these issues into perspective, there is a need to analyse presidential cycle theory that could help understand the effects of a new president or re-election of president on the credit market, investment undertakings and general businesses affairs.

The presidential cycle is a theory in my assessment suggests that businesses and investment generally and credit market experiences a decline in the first year a new or re-elected president takes office. The theory as literature shows was first crafted by Yale Hirsch, a credit market horizon historian. The theory, in its genesis, put forward that the presidential elections exert a foreseeable effect on the economy. According to the theory, just like investment and business favour mounts, uncertain on what the outcome is likely to be, the credit market that finances investments starts to recover in the 2nd year after the presidential election.

Hirsch's theory hasn't existed without criticism. In the debate with reference to elections and investment and business expectations, this theory was shown to be binding for most of the 20th century. Some financiers even used the presidential cycle as a market timing gauge for the business expansion, investment into new business terrain and source capital from stock market. Nonetheless, it has since lost its foretelling power given economy and businesses forecast in its totality are influenced by other factors not essential presidential election alone.

Description as to why presidential election has a lot to do with the economy's future, business prospects and investment is based on the fact that a new president after election could affects business and investment performance. When the president is elected and sworn, he/she has to work towards fulfilling their election promises and what is contained in the their manifesto.

This in my judgement may include taking actions that have not only positive, but preserved negative effect on the credit market and business set-up not willing to follow the law.

But in the 3rd and 4th year of a presidency, whether seeking re-election or room for a new candidate is open for party member's bearers to stand for the top position, campaigning will start and that could be laboured with stuffs that could either impact credit market, investment prospects or business undertaking.

Much as past history of the credit market's or business performance indicates that there is some soundness for using the presidential cycle as a typical yet to come market indicator in developed world, in developing nations miniaturization effect of credit market can hardly been sensed as a factor to predict the future because businesses are influenced by investor psychology, interest rates, and the performance of the global economy.

Every presidential election is unique to say the least, and with the Covid-19 pandemic hurting social cohesion as well as the economic well-being of the country, this election year is shaping up to be like no other.

Markets have been unpredictable thus far in 2020, and we may enter the period of rebounds as recently indicated by the Dar es Salaam stock exchange there was a record increase in turnover from the bond segment of the market as appetite for long-term securities increased markedly during 2020 election period.

While election results may not always be a great predictor for market returns, the inverse may actually be true. If the credit market stays strong and is positive up to the elections, the incumbent tends to win the election and demonstrated by DSE rebound, CCM candidate has all it take to win victoriously with positive effects to credit market, investors and businesses.

In a Dr JPM re-election one can easily find positive for consumer discretionary, energy, industrials, information technology and infrastructure investment to mention a few.

Today, as presidential candidate enters their second month of campaign rally, calls and emails are beginning to trickle into mail box with an appeal to write something related to 28th October general presidential election vs. impact on businesses portfolios. My humble simple answer has been elections, by their very nature, sponsor change and create uncertainty.

As far as Tanzania is concern, under the outgoing Dr Magufuli's government who is seeking for re-election, despite the global economic challenges contributed also by covid-19, the investment markets and infrastructure investment have done well during JPM's presidency as they did during the Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete terms.

The reality is that the credit market despite business challenges does well over the long term under CCM led government that is currently led by truly visionary leaders of our time JPM.

As usual, post-election changes will be a process that in my opinion will gives credit markets, businesses and investors and the Tanzania public time to digest and react to the promises evangelised during the 60 days of campaign.

Given 28th October 2020 Tanzania general election is watched to be historical, demonstrated by hard work done by Dr JPM, the president seeking re-election, investors around the world will be watching Tanzania Presidential outcome -and market implications-with keen interest.

Amid local expectations and keen interest from outside on-lookers, in my assessment the CCMs' large majority will give the economy some much-needed breathing space over the next five years.

Business confidence and investment in Tanzania will increase and the positions for national policy over the next five years to be relatively clear. Many multinationals will be able to invest; many FDI will flow in etc. knowing that corporation working atmosphere will be clear.

Some economists believe, a CCM majority landslide win, which is obvious case will continue to boost confidence amongst Tanzanians and reinforces economic performance.

The direction of the future suggests that a more strong economy will be created if the CCM have a working majority in the parliament. The CCMs' manifesto clearly states and lays a road map to do more in the next five years.

The general thrust of the CCM Party's agenda looks likely to continue delivering what the manifesto has laid down. Under CCM led government nothing can go wrong.