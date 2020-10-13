Angola: Olympics - Angola's First Flag Bearer Dies

13 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — First Angolan flag bearer in the history of the Olympic Games Fernando Lopes "Nando" who won the Moscow Games in former (Soviet Socialist Republic) in 1980, died in Luanda, at the age of 58.

The former swimmer in the 100 and 200 meter backstroke was a flag bearer at the age of 15. At the time, he was the youngest athlete in the Angolan delegation.

Speaking to Angop, the secretary general of the Angolan Olympic Committee (COA), António Monteiro "Bambino", said that he was

Surprised to learn on Monday that his former colleague had passed away.

"We were together on Saturday night and today I was surprised by the news of his death," he regretted.

According to Bambino, after his presence at the Olympic Games, the late man embraced his career in aviation, having then contributed to the sports as a member of the Arbitration Council.

Other Angolan flag bearers: Palmira Barbosa, João Ntyamba, Elisa Webba, Ângelo Victoriano, Nádia Cruz, Luísa Kiala and Cristina Branco.

Angola participated in the Olympic Games in 1980, 1984,1988,1992,1996,2000,2004,2008,2012 and 2016.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.