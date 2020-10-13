Angola: Olympics - Angola's First Flag Bearer Dies

Luanda — First Angolan flag bearer in the history of the Olympic Games Fernando Lopes "Nando" who won the Moscow Games in former (Soviet Socialist Republic) in 1980, died in Luanda, at the age of 58.

The former swimmer in the 100 and 200 meter backstroke was a flag bearer at the age of 15. At the time, he was the youngest athlete in the Angolan delegation.

Speaking to Angop, the secretary general of the Angolan Olympic Committee (COA), António Monteiro "Bambino", said that he was

Surprised to learn on Monday that his former colleague had passed away.

"We were together on Saturday night and today I was surprised by the news of his death," he regretted.

According to Bambino, after his presence at the Olympic Games, the late man embraced his career in aviation, having then contributed to the sports as a member of the Arbitration Council.

Other Angolan flag bearers: Palmira Barbosa, João Ntyamba, Elisa Webba, Ângelo Victoriano, Nádia Cruz, Luísa Kiala and Cristina Branco.

Angola participated in the Olympic Games in 1980, 1984,1988,1992,1996,2000,2004,2008,2012 and 2016.