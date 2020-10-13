Tanzania: Electoral Body Clarifies Chadema Concerns

13 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (NEC) yesterday clarified Chadema's concerns on a company contracted to prepare ballot papers ahead of this year's General Election, slated for October 28.

The electoral body also issued clarifications on claims of poor involvement of the Nec's Procurement and Logistics committee.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chadema's secretary general John Mnyika demanded answers from the electoral body and the Tanzania Police Force on various issues linked to the October 28 General Election.

He said NEC is supposed to disclose a company contracted to produce ballot papers, provide Voters Permanent Register to political parties and introduce Results Management System to election stakeholders.

The electoral body is also required to respond to the development of the party's complaints filed against CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli, and provide copies of Results Declaration Forms to political parties.

Besides, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro was urged to sack Hai Officer Commanding District (OCD) and give answers to 'escalated injustice and crackdown' against the opposition.

He said June reports showed that a South African firm, Ms Ren-Form CC, had been contracted to prepare and supply ballot papers, but recent reports have been citing Jamana Printers are doing the former's job.

"NEC should tell Tanzanians which company between the two has been contracted for the job because we are aware that some of Jamana Printers executives are CCM members. We need assurance to satisfy ourselves with the safety of ballot papers," he told reporters at the party headquarters.

But, a statement released by NEC's director of Elections, Dr Wilson Mahera names Ms Ren-Form CC as the company that won the competitive tendering process against a Kenyan company Ellams Products Limited and Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC of Dubai.

"The process supervised by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) declared Ms Ren-Form CC as a winner. Therefore, Jamana Printers which is a company referred in fabricated reports didn't participate at all in the process," reads part of the statement.

He said earlier, the General Procurement Notice, was put in the PPRA website, repeated in the TANePS and that NEC advertised the process in the DailyNews newspaper and informed stakeholders including political parties Chadema being amongst.

He said it was the PPRA's responsibility to publicize tender results in the Tender Portal available in the PPRA's website and the Tanzania Procurement Journal.

Regarding involvement of political parties in the procurement and logistics issues, Dr Charles said procurement of election materials and equipment is done in accordance with the law through tendering process and that stakeholders are later being informed.

"Despite a good intention to participate stakeholders in the procurement of election materials and collect their opinion, most political parties including Chadema didn't pick representatives for the committee," reads the statement.

He said the October 8 committee's meetings were convened without representation from most political parties including Chadema, urging the public to refute such claims.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.