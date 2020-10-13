Tanzania: Tanapa Reveals Source of Kilimanjaro Fire

@tzparks/Twitter
An image of the fire on Mount Kilimanjaro shared on Twitter on October 11, 2020 by Tanzania National Parks.
13 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Daniel Mjema and Florah Temba

Moshi — Preliminary investigation into the fire that broke out on Mountain Kilimanjaro has so far shown that the inferno was accidentally caused by porters who were serving climbers at Whona.

This was said by Tanzania National Parks communication official Pascal Shelutete on Tuesday during a briefing to journalists.

According to Shelutete, climbers were at Whona on Sunday October 11 where they were warming their food and it was at that point that fire caught some of the dry grass.

"Though there could be more to this fire but preliminary evidence points Whona where visitors were warming their food. As you know this is a dry season and fire spreads very fast," he said.

Shelutete said the affected area was at Mandara Hut which is at about 2700 meters and the Horomobo Hut which is at some 3700 meters and not in the rain forests as it had been earlier on rumoured.

"This area is mainly made up of shrubs," he said.

By 1100Hrs local time on Tuesday, the fire had not been contained despite the number of firefighters reaching 600

The manpower is made up of the fire brigade, Tanapa officials and volunteers from the nearby villages and students from Mweka Wildlife College.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.