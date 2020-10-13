Tanzania: Former Ambassador Wins Sh20 Million in Egazeti Campaign

13 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — A former Tanzanian ambassador to South Africa, Mr Ami Mpungwe, has emerged the overall winner of the 'Tajirika na eGazeti' campaign that was run by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL). By becoming the overall winner, Mr Mpungwe, 69, was awarded a cash prize of Sh20 million, a smartphone - and an offer to spend a night at any one of the Serena Hotels in the country.

"I was just hearing about the competition - and had never won anything before," he said.

Mr Mpungwe joins 970 other winners who were awarded different prizes during the three-month competition. Winners were from different regions in the country such as Tanga, Mbeya, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Lindi, and Coast.

The ambassador - who is currently living in the city - said this is actually the first time that he has ever won anything in a competition.

"I used to think maybe I was not lucky enough," he said.

About how he plans to use his reward money, Mr Mpungwe said he is going to invest it into agriculture which he has been engaging in since his retirement.

MCL launched the 'Tajirika na eGazeti' campaign three months ago where subscribers of the online platform were able to compete using the points generated per the newspaper read in the digital platform.

The eGazeti is a digital platform launched by MCL - the publisher of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti newspapers and other online and social media services - to enable customers access the papers electronically.

The eGazeti is accessible through smartphone as an application, and can also be accessed using web browsers.

The platform's users were given points during the competition, and the winners were awarded every week during the last three months.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.