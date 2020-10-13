Tanzania: Former Ambassador Wins Sh20 Million in Egazeti Campaign

Dar es Salaam — A former Tanzanian ambassador to South Africa, Mr Ami Mpungwe, has emerged the overall winner of the 'Tajirika na eGazeti' campaign that was run by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL). By becoming the overall winner, Mr Mpungwe, 69, was awarded a cash prize of Sh20 million, a smartphone - and an offer to spend a night at any one of the Serena Hotels in the country.

"I was just hearing about the competition - and had never won anything before," he said.

Mr Mpungwe joins 970 other winners who were awarded different prizes during the three-month competition. Winners were from different regions in the country such as Tanga, Mbeya, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Lindi, and Coast.

The ambassador - who is currently living in the city - said this is actually the first time that he has ever won anything in a competition.

"I used to think maybe I was not lucky enough," he said.

About how he plans to use his reward money, Mr Mpungwe said he is going to invest it into agriculture which he has been engaging in since his retirement.

MCL launched the 'Tajirika na eGazeti' campaign three months ago where subscribers of the online platform were able to compete using the points generated per the newspaper read in the digital platform.

The eGazeti is a digital platform launched by MCL - the publisher of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti newspapers and other online and social media services - to enable customers access the papers electronically.

The eGazeti is accessible through smartphone as an application, and can also be accessed using web browsers.

The platform's users were given points during the competition, and the winners were awarded every week during the last three months.