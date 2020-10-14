Nigeria: 774,000 Jobs - Govt Shifts Recruitment to November 1

The federal government has rescheduled the commencement of the Public Works programme to November 1.

According to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the rescheduling of the programme meant to engage 1, 000 persons from each of the 774 local government areas for menial jobs for three months.

Keyamo said the approval was based on his memo to the President informing him that most of the proposed project sites were still water-logged as the rains had not abated.

The programme, he noted, was designed for execution during the dry season when most of the project sites would be ready for work.

He said that capturing of those to be engaged by the selected banks has been progressing seamlessly across the 774 local government areas.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman, Ministry of Labour and Employment said "the minister also pointed out that the information regarding the banks attached to the specific local government areas could be found in the project's website: www.specificpublicworks.gov.ng."

It noted that more information is also available with the various state selection committees.