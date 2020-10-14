Nigeria: #EndSARS - Kanye West, Drake, Pogba Condemn Police Brutality in Nigeria

Premium Times
Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu, during the #EndSARS protest at Abuja on Saturday, October 10.
13 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Ehigiator

American Rappers, Kanye West and Drake, along side Manchester United Midfielder, Paul Pogba, have joined the list of other foreign celebrities who are speaking out against police brutality in Nigeria following the #EndSARS protest across the country.

West, 43, on Monday night, took to his twitter page where he said: "I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality."

The "Jesus Walk" rapper also added: "the government must answer to the peoples' cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria"

Pogba page posted on his page, "I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria."

Earlier, another international act, Trey Songz, blasted President Muhammadu Buhari and questioned the rationale for the decision to redeploy members of Special Anti Robbery Squard (SARS) when the government announced that the group had been dissolved.

On Sunday, Drake shared an #EndSARS post from Grace Ladoja, the Nigerian-British talent manager and socialist who is best known for being Skepta's manager. "Pls check this post from my family for the info @graceladoja," Drake captioned the post along with a Nigerian flag emoji.

Other international celebrities that have also reacted or spoken out in support of the #EndSARS protest include Cardi B, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Trey Songz, Big Sean, John Boyega, Chance The Rapper, amongst others.

