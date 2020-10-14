Liberia Requests US Intervention After String of Mysterious Auditor Deaths

Darlington Porkpa/RFI
Liberians on the scene where the two LRA employees Albert Peters and Gifty Lamas were discovered dead on 2 October in downtown Monrovia.
13 October 2020
Radio France Internationale
By Darlington Porkpa

Monrovia — President George Weah of Liberia is seeking the assistance of the United States administration to probe the mysterious deaths of at least three government workers in eight days.

"With assistance from our partners, we will be able to determine the cause of death. Death should come naturally, anything to the contrary is unacceptable," said Weah in a radio address, referring to three employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the head of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Emmanuel B Nyeswa.

Weah used a similar ploy in 2018 when news emerged that Liberian dollar banknotes worth 69 million euros had gone missing. After appealing to the US for help, the embassy hired Kroll Associates to investigate.

The IAA audits personnel payroll and it conducts financial audits of nearly all government agencies, including those which were allocated Covid-19 funding.

Nyeswa was found dead in his compound on 10 October, around the 72nd community outside Monrovia after he allegedly fell from the first floor of his house.

"The government of Liberia announces with utter shock and sadness the passing of the head of the country's Internal Audit Agency," said information minister Ledgerhood Julius Rennie in a statement.

According to police spokesman Moses Carter, at least three people are helping the police with information surrounding the death of the IAA boss.

"Those persons at the moment are not suspects but they were some of the people around the IAA boss at an entertainment center prior to his death," he said, without disclosing their names.

Carter told RFI that the police could not confirm if Nyeswa died as a result of poisoning or any foul play.

Another Death! Senior auditor General, Mr Emmanuel Nyeswa Dead! Why are all these auditors dying GOL ?? #Liberia we are asking the world to help save Liberia from the hands of killers @GeorgeWeahOff @LadyWeah @MayorKoijee @UN_Women @UNHumanRights @amnesty @CNNAfrica @BBCAfrica pic.twitter.com/O6idMYKIcz - Hawa Metzger (@HawaMetzger) October 10, 2020

"We encourage the public to refrain from any form of speculation which could further deepen the wounds already created for the family, IAA communications director Adolphus Kawa said in a statement.

"We urge our internal auditors to exercise calm and refrain from any form of fear-mongering," he added.

Auditors fear for their safety

Several auditors, who asked not to be named, said the deaths of the auditors had affected them psychologically. Several auditors met on Monday to discuss safety.

"I have worked here for over six years," one auditor at the IAA office told RFI. "This is a strange thing. What guarantee do I have if I am to audit an institution? I feel we are being targeted because of our work."

On 2 October, the remains of the two LRA auditors - Albert Peters and Gifty Lamas - were discovered in a vehicle in Monrovia.

Carter said an investigation was underway.

George B Fanbutu, a third LRA auditor, reportedly died as a result of a car accident on 4 October involving a pedestrian.

Fanbutu was taken to the John F Kennedy Medical Hospital but he was was pronounced dead on arrival.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

More on This
Deaths of Corruption Busters Raise Suspicions in Liberia
Police Investigating Death of Liberia Revenue Authority Workers
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.