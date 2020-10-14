Nigerian Senate Confirms Eight Supreme Court Justices

Leadership
Supreme Court of Nigeria
13 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Senate has confirmed eight justices of the Supreme Court.

They are Lawal Garba (North-West), Helen M. Ogunwumiju (South-West), Abdu Aboki, (North-West) and I. M. M. Saulawa (North-West).

Others are Adamu Jauro (North-East), Samuel C. Oseji, (South-South), Tijjani Abubakar (North-East) and Emmanuel A. Agim (South-South).

The confirmation comes about two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate informing the lawmakers of their appointment and sought their confirmation.

The confirmation of appointment was sequel to the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Bamidele Opeyemi, who presented the report, said the nominees demonstrated sufficient knowledge of the law and a firm grasp of issues relating to law and other contemporary legal and jurisprudential issues during the screening exercise.

They also possess the requisite qualifications, integrity, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge judicial responsibilities as Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, he said.

"That there is no petition against the nominations of any of the nominees and there are no adverse reports against the nominees, as record checks and other forms of investigations by security agencies, did not reveal any negative trace against them.

"Currently, the composition of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as per geopolitical zones, which in the Committee's view, is a fair reflection of the Federal Character Principle, as enshrined in Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended," he said.

The Senate thereafter, confirmed the justices in the Committee of the Whole.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, wished them God's guidance and prayed that they will have more hands to deal with cases that are waiting.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.