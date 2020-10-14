Tanzania: Heavy Rain Pounds, Paralyses Dar Environs

DAR ES SALAAM Region came to a standstill on Tuesday after a heavy downpour paralysed transport in some major roads in the city, including disrupting the much-dependable Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along Morogoro road.

According to the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), the heavy rain pounded many parts of the country's coastal Region, attributing the event to low pressure in the Indian Ocean, which caused humid winds to blow from the sea to northern coastal areas.

The rain which started in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, caused some sections of major roads in Dar es Salaam to be submerged, leading to their closure for hours.

"These rains are expected to be short-lived, and as we have seen today, there have been periods of rain in many parts of the northern coastal Region, especially in the regions of Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Morogoro, Pemba and Unguja Islands, and on October 14 (today) we expect a decrease in rainfall in those areas," TMA Weather Analyst, Ms Joyce Makwata, explained.

The meteorologist mentioned some regions which are likely to receive rain today as Dar es Salaam, Tanga, some parts of Morogoro, Pemba, Unguja and Mafia Islands.

However, on October 15, 2020, she said these areas should expect a slight increase in rainfall, although it will not be the same as the amount witnessed.

"TMA advises members of the public to make close follow up on weather updates issued by the authority so that they can take necessary precautionary measures," Ms Makwata advised.

The notorious Jangwani section along Morogoro road was inundated after overflowing of Msimbazi River, a situation that caused BRT to suspend its services for some hours.

The intersections of major roads in the City were rendered impassable due to heavy traffic.

A statement issued by Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART Mwendokasi) advises passengers to use alternative routes and other means of transport, including commuter buses to reach Kariakoo, City Centre and other parts of the city.

"For passengers heading to Kimara from the city centre, we advise them to use alternative transport, including commuter buses to Mwenge or Kariakoo to Kimara and other parts of the city. DART bus service will continue to operate between Kariakoo and Muhimbili, Magomeni Mapipa to Kimara," the statement reads in part.

Motorists along Kawawa Road faced a rough time as well since the section of the road at Mkwajuni area was rendered impassable, creating heavy traffic for vehicles from Magomeni to Kinondoni and vice versa.

The situation was the same in Mbezi Beach area as motorists failed to make it to Mwenge due to flooding of some sections along Bagamoyo road- Mwenge stretch.

Due to poor drainage system and lack of proper infrastructure for storm-water, many waterways and roads were flooded, particularly in unplanned settlements.TMA said the Vuli season is expected to receive rain that is below normal to normal.

According to the TMA website, the Vuli rains are expected to start late between the second and third week of November 2020 over the north-eastern highlands and northern coast.

TMA explained that the October to December rainfall season is more significant for the bimodal areas of the northeastern highlands, northern coastal stretch including the Isles of Unguja and Pemba, Lake Victoria Basin and the northern parts of Kigoma and Morogoro regions.