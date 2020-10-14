Tanzania: Vote for JPM for Stronger Union, Zanzibaris Told

CCM Central Committee member, Mr Kassim Majaliwa has appealed to Zanzibaris to vote Dr John Magufuli as the Union's President, because he is the only candidate with the ability to uphold the merger.

"Dr Magufuli has achieved a lot as the president of the United Republic of Tanzania, when he was a minister in various ministries, his record was outstanding. Such makes him the only candidate who can unite us, people from Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland," he said.

Mr Majaliwa, who is also the Prime Minister made the appeal on Monday during a campaign rally held at Kairo Grounds in Kiwengwa, North Unguja Region.

According to the PM, some of the aspirants have been going round vowing to break the existing union if they are chosen for the position, cautioning the people to be careful against such individuals.

He maintained that the presidential post is not to be messed up and it requires a serious person, urging the people to go for someone, who can fight corrupt people.

The Premier maintained that people should choose CCM's Union Presidential candidate, Dr Magufuli, the Zanzibar Presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, the parliamentary and ward councillorship contestants under the party.

Introducing the Zanzibar presidential candidate, Dr Mwinyi, Premier Majaliwa noted that the party holds many experienced cadres in its bank.

"CCM acquires several leadership positions; this is why Dr Mwinyi is appointed to lead the race of leading Zanzibar," asserted the PM.

He, however, attributed the many good things done under the incumbent President, Dr Ali Mohammed Shein administration, noting that Dr Mwinyi is going to implement the remaining issues.

"The 303 election manifesto has highlighted all the priority areas...you may find this book in your Shehias, please look for it and go through it so you can see for yourself on what has been planned for Zanzibar."

"Everything in relation to the development of livestock, fishing, employment, industries, private sector, small, medium and large entrepreneur have all been identified in here," He noted.

Earlier on, Dr Mwinyi underscored some of his plans including strengthening fishing in deep sea, construction of fishing ports and establishment of fish processing factories as a way to increase jobs and market for sea products.

He pointed out that introducing fish farming will stimulate environmental protection.

"I am going to supervise the aspect of fish farming particularly in mangrove prone areas," Dr Mwinyi said.

He stressed on the issue of moral decadence pledging to deal with the drug abuse problem.

"I am asking each and everyone's support because you know this people...help us to overcome harassment and drug abuse acts," he stressed.

Based on the water sector, he said 72 per cent of the people have been reached with clean and safe water, pledging to complete the remaining 28 per cent.

The Zanzibar Presidential aspirant requested the people to choose all CCM candidates who were vying for different posts in the country.