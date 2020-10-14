Namibia: Smuggled Fuel Intercepted At Ondangwa

The police in the Oshana region have intercepted a vehicle believed to have been used to smuggle illegal fuel from Angola.

The intercepted vehicle is a grey Toyota Ipsum with an Eenhana number plate, N 7579 EN.

Oshana police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo said the vehicle was intercepted along the main road between Oshikango and Ondangwa around 20h00 on Friday last week. The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

According to preliminary evidence, the vehicle was found carrying a number of plastic containers of illegal fuel.

Illegal fuel is mostly smuggled into Namibia from Angola through ungazetted points of entry in the vicinity of the Oshikango border post.

The police have confiscated one empty five-litre plastic petrol container and 32 25-litre plastic containers full of petrol, which is equivalent to a total of 800 litres. At a price of N$12,15 per litre, the value of the confiscated fuel amounts to N$ 9 720.

No suspect has been arrested yet and a police investigation into the matter continues.