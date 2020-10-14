Namibia: Over 400 Travellers Visit Nam in September

13 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

JUST over 400 travellers came to Namibia last month, as the country's lockdown lapsed, effectively opening up its borders.

Figures the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism provided to The Namibian indicate that 420 people flew into the country between 11 and 28 September.

Of these, 294 travelled to the country for the purpose of tourism. Tourists made up the bulk of travellers who arrived in the country during this period, representing 70% of total foreign arrivals during this time. The remainder of the arrivals included 14 returning residents, three same-day visitors, 88 people listed as undefined, and 21 people listed as other.

This group of travellers arrived in Namibia on two airlines, namely Ethiopian Airlines and Eurowings (Lufthansa).

The Ethiopian Airlines flight that arrived in Namibia on 11 September was the first flight to land in the country in six months.

Twenty-seven passengers arrived on that flight.

Eurowings (Lufthansa) followed closely thereafter, bringing in its first round of passengers on 20 September. That flight brought with it 56 passengers.

Environment spokesperson Romeo Muyunda told The Namibian that the ministry had no projections of what arrivals would look like once the lockdown lapsed. However, they are happy with the turnout.

"All we can say is that we are happy the revival initiative managed to bring tourists to the country.

"This is work in progress. We are hopeful that more tourists will come as countries ease restrictions across the world," Muyunda said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.