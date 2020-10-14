Rwanda: Meet 22-Year-Old Christine Mutesi, Rwanda's Most Outstanding Teacher

It is a few minutes past 1 pm, as we are cleared to access Groupe Scolaire Nyaruguru, located in Kinazi village in Ruhango District.

In the school compound, we are welcomed by Christine Mutesi, the primary four Elementary Science and Technology (E.S.T) teacher, who guides us to the school library for what turned out to be an insightful conversation.

Clad in a black skirt and a white top, Mutesi made national news last week on October 5, when she became Rwanda's youngest teacher to ever win the most outstanding award on the country level.

Alongside the certificate of recognition, she was also given a tablet, a brand new motorcycle and a cow.

She was awarded on the same day the country joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Teachers Day. An event that was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year, best performing teachers are awarded as part of efforts to celebrate and honor their work.

Christine Mutesi at work in the school library at Groupe Scolaire Nyarugenge in Ruhango District. Photo: Gad Nshimiyimana.

To get the winners, teachers compete based on given criteria set by the Rwanda Education Board (REB).

In particular, this year's competition was 'tougher' because teachers were required to indicate what they did to facilitate home-schooling for their students as schools remained closed due to Covid-19.

"I had never participated in such a competition. But when I heard about the criteria for choosing the best teacher, I felt there was a chance for me," she said.

Teaching in the face of a pandemic

When the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country in March, all in-person class sessions were put on a halt in order to curb the spread of the virus.

"Seeing that I had been physically disconnected from my students, I had to do something that would help me connect with them again," said Mutesi, who was cheerful throughout the interview.

Particularly, she added, "When schools closed, I could imagine how young students were surviving even when it appeared to be hard for us the teachers".

Based on this, Mutesi established an online platform that would help primary school students learn as well as assess themselves.

She knew not all her students were connected, so she opened up the platform to all children in the country.

"I created a platform where I would share notes every week on Facebook and WhatsApp. For every notes, I would also send a quiz which would help the student evaluate themselves," said Mutesi, adding, "The application has an automatic marking feature where the student can see their marks immediately after submitting the test".

Going by the attendance of students, she says that the platform was a timely initiative, citing that at least 80 students could participate every week.

Similarly, in a bid to support students who didn't have access to digital tools, Mutesi initiated a rabbit-keeping programme among her students.

"I started with four rabbits and gave them to four students on grounds that if it litters, the owner would share kittens with a neighbour who didn't have one".

According to Mutesi, her students have been spending more time looking after the rabbits as opposed to wasting that time on unnecessary - and at times harmful - activities especially during the pandemic.

"I tell them that they are not supposed to be loitering around, but rather looking after the rabbits so that when schools reopen, the best rabbit keeper will be awarded."

So far, the project had at least led to a chain of 65 rabbits in her village.

Edutainment approach

People who know Mutesi, told this publication that her work is characterized by an entertaining teaching approach.

"There is a special joy to be found in watching her go about her work," said Jean Bosco Nsanzimana, head teacher of GS Nyarugenge.

Nsanzimana who describes Mutesi as a youthful charming and talented teacher, also highlighted that while in class, she shows a high level of connection with her students.

"She is very energetic and at the same time disciplined. On top of that, she gives much of her time to students. As a school we are very proud of her," Nsanzimana reiterated.

According to Mutesi, an entertaining approach enables her students to relate easier to the subject regardless of how complex it might seem.

"There are many things you can do. Normally when I enter my class, especially on Mondays, my students expect a new joke or play", and "like I told you, even my age and size makes it easy for me. If it is a new play, I join them and we act together, if it is a song, sing along with them".

Such moments, Mutesi pointed out, make the lesson easier for a young student.

"It helps them remember the lesson but also it makes them feel happy. When they see a teacher dancing in front of them they are surprised and happy at the same time".

With passion the sky is the limit

According to Mutesi, professional teachers must pick interest in the career before joining in order to excel.

"What I can tell them is to come to this profession with passion. They should pick interest before joining. And I can testify that once you are passionate, this is one of the best professions."

In contrast, Mutesi understands that when a teacher comes looking for money, they start comparing themselves with other professions which later affects their attitude towards work.

"It is true that we are among the least paid professionals. Personally, I get paid and sometimes I don't have what to save", she added, "This is even more challenging with those teachers who have families to look after."

According to her, there is no salary that is worth a teacher's service.

"I don't think if we tabled the bill, anyone can be able to pay us. If I wake up at 5:00 am in the morning, walk to school where I spend more than 10 hours every day, I don't think anyone can ever pay that bill".

In that regard, she highlighted, "My message to teachers especially those who are fresh as well as those who are aspiring to join the field, is to know that they are educating the generation of the future".

"When you are most interested in the service other than the money, it makes your life easier. It makes you fresh every day. You will not see a teacher ageing. You will always feel young because of the environment" Mutesi reiterated.

Going forward, Mutesi, who is a second year student at the University of Rwanda's College of Education, told this publication that she aims at staying in the education sector.

"I might not be working as a teacher necessarily but I want to remain in this sector. I think I will apply for a different job but which has something to do with education"