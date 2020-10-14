Tanzania: Two in Court for Occasioning Tcra Over 267m/ - Loss

TWO people have appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam for six economic charges relating to fraudulent use of communication network and occasioning loss of over 267m/- to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

Other charges against Baraka Mtunga (43) and Rajabu Katunda (42) include leading organized crime, installation of electronic communication equipment without a licence, operating network facilities without a licence, fraudulent use of network facilities and money laundering.

Mtunga, an Engineer residing at Mbezi Beach and Katunda, a businessman living at Mikocheni A were not allowed to enter plea to the charges before Principal Resident Magistrate Kassian Matembele because they have been charged under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

The magistrate informed the accused persons that his court lacked jurisdiction to entertain anything, including the question of bail.

He ordered the duo to go to remand until October 27, 2020 when the case will be mentioned, as investigations, according to the prosecution, are incomplete.

Prosecution team led by Senior State Attorneys Wankyo Simon and Jacqueline Nyantory, as well as State Attorney Yusuf Abdul told the court that the accused persons committed the offences on diverse dates between December 13, 2019 and September 28, 2020 in Coast Region.

The court heard that within the period at Saadan National Park, at Kajanjoo Village within Bagamoyo District and at various places in Dar es Salaam City, jointly and together, the accused persons with intent to reap profit intentionally organized a criminal racket.

It is alleged that within the same period and places, the two accused persons unlawfully installed and maintained electronic communication equipment, which are Ruckust 800 Access Point and Cambium network without silence issued by TRCA.

The prosecution told the court that between December 13, 2019 and September 28, 2020 at Saadan National Park, at Kajanjoo Village within Bagamoyo District in Coast Region, the accused persons unlawfully operated the electronic communication equipment without licence from the Authority.

It is alleged that within the same period and place, with intent to avoid rates payable for transmission of internet services, the two accused persons jointly and together dishonestly transmitted application services to internet.

According to the prosecution, between December 13, 2019 and September 28, 2020 at Saadan National Park within Bagamoyo District in Coast Region and within Dar es Salaam City, knowingly and by their willful acts, the two accused caused the TCRA to suffer pecuniary loss of 267,656,794/30/-.

The prosecution also charged the two with money laundering in that they jointly engaged in a transaction involving the money, while they knew that such amount was proceeds of predicate offence of fraudulent use of network facility and participation in organized group and racketing.