Tanzania: Telecom to Address Digital Divide in Market

IN a bid to bridge the digital divide in the country, Tigo Tanzania has introduced a new smartphone into the local market to further drive internet penetration in the country.

According to the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) quarterly report for June, the internet penetration surged to more than 25 million users, which is equivalent to 46 per cent last year, compared to more than 23 million users in the previous year.

In this initiative, Mr Mkumbo Myonga, the Tigo Device Manager introduced into the Tanzanian market, the Tecno-kitochi that would help in bridging the digital divide in the country.

"The launching of the new smartphone into the domestic market will add value to the business environment in the country," he said, adding that in this journey of digital transformation, the telecom operator guarantees customers of efficient digital services.