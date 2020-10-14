Rwanda: Ex-Malawian Minister Convicted in Passport Scandal Linked to Rwandan Genocide Fugitive

13 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By John Namalenga Jnr

A former Malawian minister has been convicted for illegally awarding passports to Rwandan refugees leaving in the southern African country, including fugitives of responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Genocide.

Uladi Mussa, who served as Minister for Homeland Security, whose docket covered immigration, is accused of among others fraudulently awarding a passport to Rwandan genocide suspect Vincent Murekezi.

Murekezi was transferred to Rwanda last year and remains in custody.

He was convicted for other crimes committed in Malawi, and was transferred to Rwanda last year in January to complete his sentence, before he can be tried for his role in the Genocide.

Murekezi was a wanted fugitive for decades, but had used his government connections to avoid capture, including fraudulently acquiring a Malawian citizenship and a passport.

The former Malawian minister, who was arrested in 2017 over these charges but has since been out on bail, was convicted alongside the Regional Immigration Officer David Kwanjana.

Following their conviction, Judge Chifundo Kachale of the Lilongwe-based high court revoked their bail.

The judge however stayed sentence until next week on Mussa and his colleague.

Two other people who were co-accused in the case were acquitted.

Reacting to the verdict, Kamudoni Nyasulu who represented the Malawian state described the development as vindication of what they had been arguing in court.

"For those of you who were there at the beginning, we had indicated that this case was really based on incompetence. That we had people in office who didn't know what their responsibilities were, and the court has just confirmed it," added Nyasulu.

A statement released after the arrest of the former minister and his colleagues indicated that they were being charged with negligence of official duties contrary and misuse of public office.

In 2017, the Malawi Magistrate Court convicted and sentenced Murekezi to 5 years imprisonment after he was convicted for corruption and tax evasion.

He was among others busted after evaded tax worth 2.2 Million Malawi Kwacha of import duty through his company in 2007.

Murekezi was later extradited to Rwanda following a prisoner exchange agreement signed between Rwanda Correction Service and Malawi Prisons.

"NPPA will ensure that the rest of criminal procedures with regard to the crime of genocide and crimes against humanity of which Murekezi Vincent stands accused, follow the due process of law," Rwandan prosecution said following Murekezi's transfer to Rwanda last year.

Though he had been conviction in absentia under the Gacaca courts, under the Rwandan laws, Murekezi is allowed to seek retrial in the ordinary courts.

Besides Murekezi, prosecution last year said that at least dozen indicted Genocide fugitives were believed to have found a safe haven in Malawi.

