Rwanda: Ferwafa Confirms Date for League Start

The Rwanda football federation (Ferwafa) has announced that the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier league season will start on December 4.

The Peace Cup tournament will get underway on March 2, 2021.

According to a statement from Ferwafa, the playoffs of the men's second division league will be played in a single knock-out format from November 13-21 in Kigali. The two finalists will automatically earn promotion to the topflight league.

The start date for the women's first and second division leagues is yet to be determined.