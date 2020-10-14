Rwanda: Ferwafa Confirms Date for League Start

14 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda football federation (Ferwafa) has announced that the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier league season will start on December 4.

The Peace Cup tournament will get underway on March 2, 2021.

According to a statement from Ferwafa, the playoffs of the men's second division league will be played in a single knock-out format from November 13-21 in Kigali. The two finalists will automatically earn promotion to the topflight league.

The start date for the women's first and second division leagues is yet to be determined.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.