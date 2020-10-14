Rwanda: Basketball League - Patriots, APR Drawn in Same Group

14 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Reigning champions Patriots and former champions APR have been drawn in Group B ahead of the restart of the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League.

The championship resumes on October 18 at Kigali Arena.

Group B also includes Espoir, another former champion, and IPRC-Huye.

Patriots claimed the 2018/19 league title in September 2019 after fighting back from 3-1 down to beat Rwanda Energy Group 4-3 in the best-of-seven playoffs finals at Kigali Arena.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Energy Group have been placed in Group A along with IPRC-Musanze, United Generation for Basketball (UGB) and IPRC-Kigali.

The best two teams in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, with the final scheduled for October 24.

The teams participating in the shortened tournament will enter camp on October 16, at Golden Tulip Hotel in Bugesera District, and will not be allowed to leave until it is over.

Groups

Group A: REG, IPRC-Musanze, UGB, and IPRC-Kigali

Group B: Patriots, APR, Espoir and IPRC-Huye

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.