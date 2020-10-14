Rwanda: Basketball League - Patriots, APR Drawn in Same Group

Reigning champions Patriots and former champions APR have been drawn in Group B ahead of the restart of the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League.

The championship resumes on October 18 at Kigali Arena.

Group B also includes Espoir, another former champion, and IPRC-Huye.

Patriots claimed the 2018/19 league title in September 2019 after fighting back from 3-1 down to beat Rwanda Energy Group 4-3 in the best-of-seven playoffs finals at Kigali Arena.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Energy Group have been placed in Group A along with IPRC-Musanze, United Generation for Basketball (UGB) and IPRC-Kigali.

The best two teams in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, with the final scheduled for October 24.

The teams participating in the shortened tournament will enter camp on October 16, at Golden Tulip Hotel in Bugesera District, and will not be allowed to leave until it is over.

Groups

Group A: REG, IPRC-Musanze, UGB, and IPRC-Kigali

Group B: Patriots, APR, Espoir and IPRC-Huye