Rwanda: Team Rwanda to Use Foreign Races for Tour Du Rwanda Preps

Team Rwandan cyclists will participate in foreign competitions as they get ready for the Tour du Rwanda, a local showpiece that is scheduled for February 21-28.

Arguably the country's biggest annual sports event, the Tour du Rwanda brings together plenty of local and foreign riders who contest for the coveted Yellow Jersey.

According to Abdallah Murenzi, President of the Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy), Team Rwanda will participate in Grand Prix Chantal Biya next month and La Tropicale Amissa Bongo early 2021.

"I hope that these races will boost our riders' readiness so they can go into the Tour du Rwanda 2021 in good shape," he said.

Grand Prix Chantal Biya is due for November 18-22 in Cameroon.

At this year's Tour du Rwanda, Moise Mugisha was Rwanda's best rider in second position in overall classification, 54 seconds behind Eritrean winner Natnael Tesfazion.