Rwanda: Govt Releases New School Calendar

13 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday, October 13, announced the school calendar for the year 2020-2021.

The calendar comes weeks after the Government resolved to reopen schools gradually with adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures, after nearly six months of closure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools were halted in March, when students in primary and secondary were remaining with less than a month to finish their first academic term.

According to a statement by the ministry of education, under the new calendar, all students will begin from the second term.

The ministry also noted that students allowed to resume studies are those in upper primary, all levels of secondary, TTC and TVET.

Students in primary 5 and 6, those in senior 3, 5 and 6, those in TVET and students in TTC will resume second term studies on November 2 and end them on April 2, 2021.

During the period, the students in the above classes will have four weeks for revision, assessment and remedial learning activities, before learning content of the second term.

For primary four pupils and students in senior one, two and four, they will kick-off their second term on November 23 and end it on April 2.

All students will have a two-week holiday on April 3 through April 15.

The third term will last for 12 weeks, starting on April 19 and end on July 9, next year.

National examinations

Mineduc said that primary national examinations will take place on July 12, 2021 and end on July 14.

Meanwhile, national examinations for secondary schools, TTC and TVET students are scheduled on July 20 and end on July 30, next year.

The ministry noted that lower primary and pre-primary will resume studies later, adding that the details of their calendar will be communicated in due time.

In the meantime, the remote learning will continue to support learning for those levels.

A source from the ministry of education told The New Times on Tuesday that for international schools, their dates of reopening will be determined by the calendar they normally follow.

So far, higher learning institutions in Rwanda have already resumed their studies.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.