Rwanda: Steady Drop in Covid-19 Active Cases as Recoveries Surge

Rwanda is continuing to experience a drop in new cases of Covid-19 and an increase in recoveries.

A daily update from the Rwanda Biomedical Centre on Tuesday October 13 showed that only three new cases were registered on the day, as 253 patients recovered from the virus.

The three new cases were detected out of 1884 tests carried out on the day.

The cases were identified in Kigali, Nyagatare and Rubavu.

Tuesday's figures took the total number of recoveries to 4130, and reduced that of the active cases to 746.

Since March this year when the pandemic was confirmed on Rwandan soil, the total number of confirmed cases in the country have reached 4,908. Of these, 32 have lost their lives.

So far, Rwanda has carried out a total of 523,021 tests for Covid-19.