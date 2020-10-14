Rwanda: Steady Drop in Covid-19 Active Cases as Recoveries Surge

13 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda is continuing to experience a drop in new cases of Covid-19 and an increase in recoveries.

A daily update from the Rwanda Biomedical Centre on Tuesday October 13 showed that only three new cases were registered on the day, as 253 patients recovered from the virus.

The three new cases were detected out of 1884 tests carried out on the day.

The cases were identified in Kigali, Nyagatare and Rubavu.

Tuesday's figures took the total number of recoveries to 4130, and reduced that of the active cases to 746.

Since March this year when the pandemic was confirmed on Rwandan soil, the total number of confirmed cases in the country have reached 4,908. Of these, 32 have lost their lives.

So far, Rwanda has carried out a total of 523,021 tests for Covid-19.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.