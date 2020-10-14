Ghana: 20,000 Motorists Enjoy Free Tolls Paid By Insurance Group

12 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries, Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, came out in force to pay the road tolls of over 20,000 motorists as a gesture of appreciation and care as part of the company's customer service week celebrations.

Saloon, four-wheel drive and selected commercial vehicle drivers were treated to free entries at 5 tollbooths in Accra including Ayi Mensah, Pobiman, Dodowa, Ashiaman and Tema motorway booths. They were welcomed by branded Hollard staff with a smile and a message informing them their tolls were covered by Hollard.

Speaking to the essence of the initiative, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo said the activity forms part of the company's purpose.

"Our goal as a purpose driven insurance company, is to enable more people to create and secure a better future. Under that, we aim to treat everyone with care and dignity. This toll booth activity, as part of our Customer Service Week celebrations is an opportunity for us to manifest our caring nature. It is a heart-warming act of appreciation from us, Hollard Ghana to the motoring public. We are fulfilled when we see the smiles on motorists faces after we pay their toll.

This year's Customer Service Month theme is "Dream Team," and we find it very apt in describing our relationship with our customers, partners, and staff. Together, we are showing that insurance is not about what could go wrong, but what could go right when responsible insurers like Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life show up with the right support when Ghanaians need it most," Ms. Ofori-Dwumfuo added.

Hollard Ghana is noted for increasing insurance awareness through unconventional means. "We are unconventional in our approach to insurance. As a social good, and tool for enabling better futures, we believe that insurance should be accessible, and part of Ghanaian lifestyles. Considering insurance penetration is very low in Ghana, we aim to provide insurance products to Ghanaians at the various touchpoints of their daily lives; from fuel stops, to grocery runs, we understand that Ghanaians want convenience," said Ms. Ofori-Dwumfuo.

In other related developments, Hollard Ghana is extending their act of appreciation to other regions, namely Kumasi, Takoradi, Sunyani and Tamale. Owners of saloon and four-wheel drive cars receive free car washes at selected washing bays to commemorate the company's Customer Service Month activities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

