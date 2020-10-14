Tunisia/Nigeria: Iheanacho Hero and Villain As Tunisia Force Super Eagles to 1-1 Draw

Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, emerged both the hero and villain Tuesday night as the Super Eagles were forced to a 1-1 draw by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in an international friendly played at the Jacques Lemans Arena in the Austrian city of St. Veit an der Glan in Austria.

The Super Eagles put their nose in front in the 21st minute when the former Manchester City man, Iheanacho gave them the lead.

They then pushed harder for more goals and a golden opportunity was handed to them by a penalty kick which was missed in the 30th minute by their goal scorer.

As was the case last Friday when they confronted the Desert Foxes of Algeria, the Super Eagles got inspiration from Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi as they continued to probe for more goals.

As the Eagles pushed to increase their tally, the Carthage Eagles struck to level scores when an unmarked Drager Mohamed calmly connected a cut-back pass from a team mate in the 43rd minute.

Two minutes into the second half, Iheanacho almost redeemed himself when he rose highest to head a Simon Moses corner kick but his header narrowly missed the target.

Tunisia's goal scorer, Mohammed replied almost immediately as he ferocious shot on target was deflected for corner.

As the action packed encounter approached the final quarter both coaches made substitutions with Gernor Rohr bringing on Chigozie Awaziem for Leon Balogun and Collins Jamilu for injured Zaidu Sanusi just as he handed first caps to Genks Cyriel Dresser and CSKA Moscow Chidera Ejuke.

It became a ding-dong affair but it was Tunisia that ended the stronger of the two sides.

The Carthage Eagles camped in the half of the Super Eagles and if not for the alertness of keeper Maduka Okoye, they would have increased their tally in the final minute of the match.