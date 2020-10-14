Morocco: Wydad's Second Glory in 2017

In the cabinet of Casablanca giants Wydad, there are four CAF trophies, two of them won in the premier continental club competition, CAF Champions League.

The 'Moroccan Emperors' won the 1992 African Cup of Champion Clubs (CAF Champions League old name) and added another title three years ago.

Wydad started their 2017 glorious campaign on an unexpected tough note. They faced Gabon's Mounana in the first round and could only manage a 1-0 win in Casablanca. A late goal in Libreville meant they lost the return leg with the same result and must go to a shootout. But Wydad emerged 5-4 victorious on penalties to reach the group stage.

Wydad were drawn in Group D besides Egypt's Al Ahly, Zambia's Zanaco and Cameroon's Coton Sport. They started the mini league with a home 2-0 victory over Coton in Casablanca, before bowing to a 1-0 defeat against Zanaco in Lusaka. Another away 2-0 defeat to Al Ahly in Alexandria could have complicated their campaign, but they responded with three straight victories to finish the group on top. Wydad won Al Ahly 2-0 in Casablanca, repeated the same result against Coton in Garoua, before capping the group with a 1-0 home win over Zanaco.

In the quarterfinals, Wydad faced their recent rivals Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa. After losing 1-0 in Pretoria they managed a similar score home victory in Casablanca, followed by 3-2 win on penalties to reach the semifinals.

Their semifinal opponents were Algeria's USM Alger. Wydad managed an away barren stalemate in Algiers, and settled stuff in Casablanca, winning 3-1 at home and reaching the final.

At the final they once again rekindled rivalry with Al Ahly. This time they managed a precious 1-1 away draw in Alexandria, meaning they edged a step closer to the title. Walid El Karti scored after 69 minutes in Casablanca to give Wydad their long awaited second CAF Champions League title.

WAC later added the CAF Super Cup title in 2018, to raise their tally of CAF trophies to the number four. And now they are aiming to a new precious one.