Egypt: Al Ahly's Eighth Star in 2013

13 October 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are the most successful side in the history of the CAF Champions League. The Cairo-based Red Devils have eight titles in the premier continental club championship to their name from their haul of 19 CAF titles.

Al Ahly first tasted glory in the CAF Champions League (then African Cup of Champions Clubs) in 1982. They added titles in 1987, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012 with their last trophy landing in 2013.

The Red Devils started the 2013 CAF Champions League edition as title holders. After receiving a bye from Preliminary round, they were drawn against Kenya's Tusker in the first round. An away 2-1 victory in Nairobi was followed by another 2-0 win in Alexandria as Al Ahly reached the eighth finals with an aggregate 4-1 win.

In the Round of 16, they had to face Tunisia's CA Bizertin. After a barren stalemate in Bizerte, Al Ahly survived a late scare to win 2-1 in Cairo and reach the group stage.

Al Ahly were drawn in group A, alongside bitterest rivals Zamalek, South Africa's Orlando Pirates and Congo's AC Leopards. Their campaign start was very slow, with an away 1-1 draw with Zamalek in Gouna, followed by a shock home 3-0 defeat to Pirates at the same venue. But the Red Devils bounced back with three successive victories. An away 1-0 win over Leopards in Dolisie was followed by another 2-1 win over the same opponents in Gouna. It was also Gouna that witnessed a famous 4-2 derby win over Zamalek as Al Ahly topped the group, before managing a goalless draw away to Pirates in Johannesburg as both sides qualified to the semifinals.

The semifinal was a thrilling story. The first leg against Cameroon's Coton Sport in Garoua was interrupted by a downpour after 65 minutes and had to abandoned with the score being goalless. The game was replayed 24-hours later and ended in a 1-1 draw. The return leg in Gouna ended in the same result, forcing the match to be decided on penalties. Despite seeing legendary Mohamed Aboutrika missing his first kick, Al Ahly emerged 7-6 winners to reach the final for the second year running.

In the final, Al Ahly had to face their group rivals Orlando Pirates again, but this time it was sweet revenge for the Red Devils. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg with Aboutrika his trademark freekick. He scored again to guide Al Ahly to a 2-0 victory at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, with Ahmed Abdel Zaher being the other scorer on the night. The 3-1 aggregate victory meant Al Ahly extended their record adding an eighth Champions League champions' star on their famous red jersey.

Al Ahly went on to add another couple of CAF trophies since they last won the Champions League. They were winners in the 2014 CAF Super Cup for the sixth time in their history, and then added their first and only CAF Confederation Cup title in the same year.

Now, the Red Devils are dreaming of ending a seven years Champions League and six years of CAF trophies drought, when they tackle the 2019-20 Total CAF Champions League semifinals with hope in their hearts.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.