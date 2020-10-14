Ghana: 'Commit to Peacful Electoral Process, Forego Violence' - President Akufo-Addo to Political Parties, Citizens

13 October 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

"On the larger issue of the peace of our nation in these sensitive times, let me assure you of the wholehearted efforts that are being made by my Government and I to ensure the peace and stability of the nation, as we enter the home straight of the electioneering campaign. I am calling on all political actors and the citizenry, as a whole, to commit themselves to a peaceful process, and to forego any resort to violence."

These were the words of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 13th October 2020, when he commissioned the refurbished Hall of Trade Unions of the Trades Union Congress.

According to President Akufo-Addo, "The Inspector General of Police, and the other heads of the law enforcement agencies, have made abundantly clear their determination to enforce the laws of the land, including the law banning vigilantism, in an impartial, even-handed manner, without recourse to political colour, to secure the peace of the nation. I support fully their attitude, and will give them my maximum backing".

Recounting his commitment to maintaining the peace and stability of the country on several occasions, the President noted that, in 2008, he accepted the results of a closely fought election, which was won by the slimmest of margins, some forty thousand (40,000) votes, without asking for a recount.

"Again, in the disputed elections of 2012, I protested the outcome in the highest Court of the land, and, after proceedings that lasted eight months, I accepted an unfavourable verdict, called on my followers to respect the decision of the Court, and Ghana came out with her democratic credentials enhanced, and the peace and stability of the nation maintained," he added.

The New Patriotic Party, the President stressed, has proved to the world "that we were willing and able to submerge our individual and partisan preferences for the common good."

The Party, he added, demonstrated "that it was not the ambitions of Akufo-Addo, nor the fortunes of the NPP, that we sought to promote. The stability and progress of Ghana, and the enhancement of her democracy, were the paramount considerations that guided our every action in those difficult days," he added.

Ghana, President Akufo-Addo noted, has rightly earned a reputation as the pacesetter in democratic governance on the African continent, a reputation he is determined to uphold and, indeed, enhance, prior to, during and after the 7th December elections.

"I would need, of course, the full collaboration and co-operation of the entire citizenry, including members of Organised Labour, to help attain this end. We have all to work together to create the environment that will allow the Ghanaian people to make their decision on 7th December in freedom, peace and security. It is their right," he added.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.