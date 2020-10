His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdulla bin Hamad al-Thani sent Monday cables of condolences to Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on the death of former Somali Prime Minister Ali Khalif Galeyr.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani sent a similar cable of condolences to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.