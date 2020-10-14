Sudan: Ethiopian Consul in Gedaref Urges Missing Opportunity for Those Lying in Waiting for Bilateral Relations

13 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Gedaref — The Ethiopian Consul in the State of Gedaref Ambassador Mayo Soagen has affirmed his country's keenness to boost the eternal relations that bind the two brotherly peoples.

Ambassador Soagen called, in a statement to SUNA after his meeting Monday with the Governor of Gedaref State, for not to pay attention to the false and misleading news and rumors to miss the opportunity for those who want to cause confusion and sow discord between brothers on the border strip between Sudan and Ethiopia, adding that all the problems that have been occurring between each period and another by the outlaws on the border strip can be dealt with by diplomatic and peaceful means.

The Ethiopian Consul affirmed the leaderships of the two countries' commitment to making the borders areas for the exchange of benefits and mutual interests through the concerned authorities, praising the efforts made in the state of Gedaref by the security services in the operations to combat arms, drug and human trafficking, pledging the consulate's readiness to cooperate with the Gedaref state government in the entry of Ethiopian workers in accordance with the health requirements for the success of the Harvesting season in Gedaref.

He explained that such meetings and exchange visits between the state and the neighboring Ethiopian regions would contribute to achievement of the desired goals, affirming his country's commitment to all agreements and protocols signed between the two sides.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.