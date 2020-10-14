Sudan: Ethiopian Consul in Gedaref Urges Missing Opportunity for Those Lying in Waiting for Bilateral Relations

Gedaref — The Ethiopian Consul in the State of Gedaref Ambassador Mayo Soagen has affirmed his country's keenness to boost the eternal relations that bind the two brotherly peoples.

Ambassador Soagen called, in a statement to SUNA after his meeting Monday with the Governor of Gedaref State, for not to pay attention to the false and misleading news and rumors to miss the opportunity for those who want to cause confusion and sow discord between brothers on the border strip between Sudan and Ethiopia, adding that all the problems that have been occurring between each period and another by the outlaws on the border strip can be dealt with by diplomatic and peaceful means.

The Ethiopian Consul affirmed the leaderships of the two countries' commitment to making the borders areas for the exchange of benefits and mutual interests through the concerned authorities, praising the efforts made in the state of Gedaref by the security services in the operations to combat arms, drug and human trafficking, pledging the consulate's readiness to cooperate with the Gedaref state government in the entry of Ethiopian workers in accordance with the health requirements for the success of the Harvesting season in Gedaref.

He explained that such meetings and exchange visits between the state and the neighboring Ethiopian regions would contribute to achievement of the desired goals, affirming his country's commitment to all agreements and protocols signed between the two sides.