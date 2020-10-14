South Africa: Al-Burhan Directs Consolidating Bilateral Relations With South Africa and Australia

13 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan has affirmed keenness of the state on consolidating joint cooperation between Sudan and each of the Republic of South Africa and Australia in all fields.

This came when Al-Burhan received the ambassadors of Sudan to Australia and South Africa in his office on Tuesday at the Republican Palace before their departure to assume their missions.

The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ambassador Mohamed Sharif Abdallah.

Sudan ambassador to South Africa Usama Salah -Eddin said in a press statement that TSC President gave directives of consolidating bilateral relations and joint cooperation between Sudan and South Africa in various fields affirming that he would work to push relations of the two countries towards wider horizons.

Sudan ambassador to Australia Abdallah Wadi, on his part, said the TSC President directed consolidating relations with Australia in the fields of agriculture, industry and mining.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.