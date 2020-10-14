South Africa: Al-Burhan Directs Consolidating Bilateral Relations With South Africa and Australia

Khartoum — President of Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan has affirmed keenness of the state on consolidating joint cooperation between Sudan and each of the Republic of South Africa and Australia in all fields.

This came when Al-Burhan received the ambassadors of Sudan to Australia and South Africa in his office on Tuesday at the Republican Palace before their departure to assume their missions.

The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ambassador Mohamed Sharif Abdallah.

Sudan ambassador to South Africa Usama Salah -Eddin said in a press statement that TSC President gave directives of consolidating bilateral relations and joint cooperation between Sudan and South Africa in various fields affirming that he would work to push relations of the two countries towards wider horizons.

Sudan ambassador to Australia Abdallah Wadi, on his part, said the TSC President directed consolidating relations with Australia in the fields of agriculture, industry and mining.