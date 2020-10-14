Sudan: Daglo, South Sudanese Mediation Discuss Implementation of Peace Agreement

Khartoum — First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and head of the government delegation to peace talks Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo received at his office at the Republican Palace here today the visiting delegation of the South Sudanese mediation, led by Presidential Adviser Tut Gatlwak and discussed implementation of the Sudanese peace agreement, which was signed in Juba on October 3.

Gatlwak said in a press statement following the meeting that the negotiating delegation of the government of Sudan has affirmed its readiness to implement the peace agreement on the ground.

"We felt great keenness by the Sudanese leadership and people on implementation of the peace agreement," Gatlwak said, affirming in this connection keenness of TSC First Vice President on realization of comprehensive peace in the country.

The chief mediator of the Republic of South Sudan added that they affirmed to TSC First Vice President keenness of President Salva Kiir Mayardit on realization of comprehensive peace in Sudan, saying that the mediation committee would continue its efforts for resumption of the negotiations between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Liberation Movement-North- Al-Hilu as soon as possible.