Sudan: USAID Supports Blue Nile State

Damazin — The Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State Abdal-Rahman Nur-Eddaem Al-Tom has praised the efforts and sincerely support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to the process of stability and comprehensive development in the state.

This came when he was received, at his office on Tuesday, the technical advisor for the American aid program Mr. Jason Matthew, accompanied by Dr. Abdullah Gismal-Seed Mohamed, the Country Director of the American AECOM Company, where hev was briefed on the projects funded by USAID in the state and the arrangements underway to finance the project the Butt Dam rehabilitation.

During the meeting, the Governor reviewed the ongoing efforts to complete peace building, touching on the needs necessary to consolidate the foundations of peace and assistance for the return of the displaced persons and refugees during the next stage.

For its part, the organization's delegation affirmed their readiness to support state government programs and projects in various fields.