Sudan: SPLM-N Leading Member Affirms Importance of Media Role in Peace Culture

13 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — SPLM-N-Aggar leading member Ehsan Abdel-Aziz has affirmed the important role of media in spreading peace culture and shunning violence, calling for communal cohesion.

Media is double- edge sword through which she said war and peace culture could be spread.

She pointed out that the defunct regime propagated war culture through media where it spread hatred.

This came when Ehsan addressed A symposium organized at SUNA premises on Tuesday by the Sudanese Electronic Media Society.

Ehsan called on media to adopt advocacy campaigns in support to peace agreement that she described as has been completed after great efforts through strong participation from Juba mediation.

