Sudan: Dagalo Chairs the Meeting of the High Committee for Peace Arrangements

13 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo presided over, at the Republican Palace Tuesday, the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Peace Arrangements, in the presence of the members of the Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Yassir Al-Atta and Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishi, the Ministers of Defense, Cabinet Affairs, Finance and Federal Government and Head of the Peace Commission Professor Suleiman Al-Dobilo, Director General of Police Forces, Director General of the General Intelligence Service and the representatives of the Armed and Rapid Support Forces

The Minister of Defense Maj. Gen.(retired) Yassin Ibrahim Yassin said, in a press statement, that the meeting reassured the arrangements for receiving peace delegations in terms of accommodation and provision of means of movement, announcing the formation of sub-committees to supervise and follow up the implementation of the agreement.

Maj. Yass added that the meeting stressed the importance of concerting efforts, overcoming all obstacles and providing the necessary assistance for peace arrangements to be implemented in the required manner.

